Simpson moves to 33rd in the world

Webb Simpson picked up his first PGA Tour title on Sunday and that helped him jump 22 spots to No. 33 in the latest world golf rankings.

There was little movement at the top of the rankings.

Luke Donald remained the top-ranked player in the world and he was followed by Lee Westwood, Steve Stricker, Martin Kaymer, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Nick Watney.

Charl Schwartzel held steady in 11th and was again followed by Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell, K.J. Choi and Bubba Watson.

David Toms jumped two places to No. 16, while Ian Poulter and Paul Casey were both down one spot to 17th and 18th. Robert Karlsson and Kyung-Tae Kim rounded out the top 20 again this week.