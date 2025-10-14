Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Shilo Sanders' pregame impersonation of brother Shedeur Sanders turns heads

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Shilo in August

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Shedeur Sanders not named Browns starter, Nicks’ Chiefs are ‘red hot’? | FIRST THINGS FIRST Video

Shedeur Sanders not named Browns starter, Nicks’ Chiefs are ‘red hot’? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, and will hope to continue their good form. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if the Chiefs’ "light show" will make an appearance next week, and if Shedeur Sanders should’ve been named the starting QB over Dillon Gabriel for the Cleveland Browns.

In late August, Shilo Sanders learned that his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had come to an end. In the months since the safety was waived, Sanders has appeared to shift his focus from football to social media content.

Shilo's younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, is the backup quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Browns in Week 6.

Before kickoff, the elder Sanders brother duped some fans — and seemingly amused others — by impersonating Cleveland's rookie quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders

Shedeur Sanders, left, and Shilo Sanders at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert at State Farm Arena on Jan. 18, in Atlanta. (Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Shilo wore a No. 12 Browns jersey as he walked into the Steelers' home stadium hours before the AFC North matchup.

"What's going on with y'all, man? I'm Shedeur today," Shilo said as he did Shedeur's trademark "watch flex" pose.

When asked whether Shedeur would take snaps in the game, Shilo responded with his brother's viral mime routine.

Shilo Sanders on the bench

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders looks on during a NFL preseason football game Aug. 16, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. (Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sheduer was listed as the backup quarterback behind Dillon Gabriel after Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gabriel has appeared in four games, starting in two, this season. The former Oregon quarterback has thrown for 430 yards and three touchdowns so far.

Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel practicing

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel (5) and Shedeur Sanders, left, throw during minicamp.  (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

This past Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers marked the Browns' third consecutive defeat.

Shilo went undrafted in this year's NFL Draft after playing two seasons in the defensive backfield at South Carolina, Jackson State and Colorado, respectively.

He was coached by his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, during his time at Jackson State and Colorado.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

