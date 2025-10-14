Shilo Sanders' pregame impersonation of brother Shedeur Sanders turns heads

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In late August, Shilo Sanders learned that his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had come to an end. In the months since the safety was waived, Sanders has appeared to shift his focus from football to social media content.

Shilo's younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, is the backup quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Browns in Week 6.

Before kickoff, the elder Sanders brother duped some fans — and seemingly amused others — by impersonating Cleveland's rookie quarterback.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Shilo wore a No. 12 Browns jersey as he walked into the Steelers' home stadium hours before the AFC North matchup.

"What's going on with y'all, man? I'm Shedeur today," Shilo said as he did Shedeur's trademark "watch flex" pose.

When asked whether Shedeur would take snaps in the game, Shilo responded with his brother's viral mime routine.

Sheduer was listed as the backup quarterback behind Dillon Gabriel after Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gabriel has appeared in four games, starting in two, this season. The former Oregon quarterback has thrown for 430 yards and three touchdowns so far.

This past Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers marked the Browns' third consecutive defeat.

Shilo went undrafted in this year's NFL Draft after playing two seasons in the defensive backfield at South Carolina, Jackson State and Colorado, respectively.

He was coached by his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, during his time at Jackson State and Colorado.

