Shedeur Sanders responds to Rex Ryan's 'embarrassment' criticisms, explains recent 'mime' act

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders responded to recent comments made by former NFL coach and current ESPN pundit Rex Ryan Thursday.

Last week, Ryan condemned Sanders for his behavior during a segment on the network's "Get Up" show.

"This kid runs his mouth like, ‘I got could be a starting quarterback,’ with his arms crossed like this. Get your a-- in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows," Ryan said of Sanders.

"Quit being an embarrassment that way. You got the talent to be a quarterback. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now."

Sanders responded to the criticism while speaking to reporters after Thursday's practice.

"He's just trying to start something," Sanders said.

"We not on no negativity from now on. We not doing that. I'm just here to be positive, and I don't speak on anything negative. That's the new way, that's what we going forward with. Anything negative, we not talking about it, we not speaking on it."

Sanders also addressed the public response to an incident last week, when reporters asked him his response to teammate and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel being named the team's starting quarterback. Sanders responded by mouthing words without saying anything.

"I guess not everybody likes playful all the time," Sanders said. "So, it's to understand how to be at all times and keep my personality a little bit slimmer, I guess. Because not everybody understands it at all times, and you may not have a full time to be able to explain things."

After the team traded away veteran quarterback Joe Flacco this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't confirm that Sanders would move up to the second-string spot behind Gabriel for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stefanski told reporters he will "let the week play out" before deciding between Sanders and practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Sanders said he sees a "light at the end of the tunnel" regarding the situation.

"I'm in a great mental space overall," Sanders said. "So, I would say you tend to get a little bit more excited when you see a light at the end of the tunnel, for sure. … Whatever my role is here, I'm thankful. I'm happy just to do that."