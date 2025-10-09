Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders responds to Rex Ryan's 'embarrassment' criticisms, explains recent 'mime' act

Browns rookie sees 'light at the end of the tunnel' as he competes for backup quarterback role

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Nick says Eagles offense is ‘not sustainable': Deion Sanders defends Shedeur’s miming | FTF Video

Nick says Eagles offense is ‘not sustainable': Deion Sanders defends Shedeur’s miming | FTF

Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown said he doesn’t think it’s a bad thing for wanting the ball. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes ask if the Eagles offense is sustainable.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders responded to recent comments made by former NFL coach and current ESPN pundit Rex Ryan Thursday. 

Last week, Ryan condemned Sanders for his behavior during a segment on the network's "Get Up" show. 

"This kid runs his mouth like, ‘I got could be a starting quarterback,’ with his arms crossed like this. Get your a-- in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows," Ryan said of Sanders. 

"Quit being an embarrassment that way. You got the talent to be a quarterback. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rex Ryan poses

Buffalo Bills former head coach Rex Ryan poses for a photo on the red carpet at an ESPN the Party event in the Houston arts district.  (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

Sanders responded to the criticism while speaking to reporters after Thursday's practice. 

"He's just trying to start something," Sanders said. 

"We not on no negativity from now on. We not doing that. I'm just here to be positive, and I don't speak on anything negative. That's the new way, that's what we going forward with. Anything negative, we not talking about it, we not speaking on it."

CAM NEWTON MAKES BOLD CLAIM ABOUT BROWNS' MOTIVES, HANDLING OF SHEDEUR SANDERS

Shedeur Sanders looks on

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit Sept. 28, 2025. (David Reginek/Imagn Images)

Sanders also addressed the public response to an incident last week, when reporters asked him his response to teammate and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel being named the team's starting quarterback. Sanders responded by mouthing words without saying anything. 

"I guess not everybody likes playful all the time," Sanders said. "So, it's to understand how to be at all times and keep my personality a little bit slimmer, I guess. Because not everybody understands it at all times, and you may not have a full time to be able to explain things."

After the team traded away veteran quarterback Joe Flacco this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't confirm that Sanders would move up to the second-string spot behind Gabriel for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stefanski told reporters he will "let the week play out" before deciding between Sanders and practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) listens to the national anthem before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit:

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders listens to the national anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field.  (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

Sanders said he sees a "light at the end of the tunnel" regarding the situation.

"I'm in a great mental space overall," Sanders said. "So, I would say you tend to get a little bit more excited when you see a light at the end of the tunnel, for sure. … Whatever my role is here, I'm thankful. I'm happy just to do that."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

Close modal

Continue