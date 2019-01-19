Serena Williams consoles Ukrainian teen after winning match: ‘Don’t cry’

Serena Williams is used to dominating her competition at the Australian Open, but showed once again she was a magnanimous winner when she took the time to console her Ukrainian opponent who became overwhelmed after suffering a heavy defeat.

Williams, 37, was seen consoling Dayana Yastremska, 18, Saturday. Yastremska was seen wiping away tears after losing to Williams 6-2 6-1. The veteran tennis star put her hand on her opponent’s shoulder and offered some comforting words.

“You’re so young,” Williams told Yastremska. “You did amazing. Don’t cry.”

Williams said after the match that she could tell her opponent upset after the match.

“I could tell she was quite upset. I kind of liked that. It shows she wasn’t just there to play a good match – she was there to win. She wanted to win. That really broke my heart,” Williams said. “I think she’s a good talent. It’s good to see that attitude.”

So far, Williams has sailed through the Australian Open as she chases her 24th Grand Slam title, but her fourth-round opponent will be slightly stiffer competition. She will face number one ranked player Simona Halep. Williams’ older sister Venus was beaten by Halep, 6-2, 6-3.

On Tuesday, Williams was also seen comforting her opponent, Tatjana Maria, after running away with her opening-round match.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.