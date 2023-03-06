Expand / Collapse search
Serena, Venus Williams' father defends Will Smith, says it's time for 'everyone' to forgive actor

Smith won Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the film 'King Richard'

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Serena and Venus, defended actor Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last year as the 2023 Academy Awards loom.

Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at last year’s show which prompted Smith to get up from his seat, storm the stage and slap the host. The incident marred the show as Smith won Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the film "King Richard" – which was about the father of the tennis stars teaching and coaching his daughters.

Will Smith, right, took issue with Chris Rock's joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, leading him to slap the comedian across the face.

Will Smith, right, took issue with Chris Rock's joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, leading him to slap the comedian across the face.

Will Smith, right, is no longer a member of the academy, resigning himself as well as being banned for 10 years.

Will Smith, right, is no longer a member of the academy, resigning himself as well as being banned for 10 years.

On Monday, Williams spoke to "Good Morning Britain" about the slap for the first time.

"I think he has done the best thing he needed to do, but I would never be disgusted with Mr. Smith. Matter of fact, I appreciate Mr. Smith," Williams said.

Serena Williams, right, of the USA celebrates with her father Richard Williams after her Ladies’ Singles final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on day 12 of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2012 in London.

Serena Williams, right, of the USA celebrates with her father Richard Williams after her Ladies' Singles final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on day 12 of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2012 in London.

Williams said he "didn’t feel sorry" for Rock.

"It’s time for everyone to forgive Will Smith," he added.

Last month, Serena Williams opened up about the Oscars slap and said she thought it "overshadowed" the film.

Richard Williams is seen at the Sony Open Tennis tournament at Crandon Park Tennis Center on March 29, 2014 in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Richard Williams is seen at the Sony Open Tennis tournament at Crandon Park Tennis Center on March 29, 2014 in Key Biscayne, Florida.

"I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed," she told CBS’ Gayle King. "But I also feel that I’ve been in a position where I’ve been under a lot of pressure and made a tremendous amount of mistakes, and I’m the kind of person that’s like, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world.

"We’re all imperfect, and we’re all human, and let’s just be kind to each other. So, that’s often forgotten a lot."

Richard Williams watches his daughter Venus Williams' match against Jelena Jankovic of Serbia during day 10 of the 2007 U.S. Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2007 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Richard Williams watches his daughter Venus Williams' match against Jelena Jankovic of Serbia during day 10 of the 2007 U.S. Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2007 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Rock spoke about the slap in his new Netflix comedy special "Selective Outrage."

