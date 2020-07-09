Second worker dies on construction site of Chargers, Rams new stadium

Just weeks after an ironworker fell to his death while working on the construction of a new stadium for the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, another person has died while on the job site this week.

Turner-AECOM Hunt, the company overseeing the project, told the Los Angeles Times in a statement that the worker, later identified as 31-year-old Simon Leo Fite, died Tuesday while on the construction site of the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood because of “personal health related” reasons.

“His co-workers promptly summoned help and an onsite EMT and local paramedics responded,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, it is with great sadness we confirm that he passed away of what appears to be a personal health related cause.”

The Rams, Chargers and SoFi Stadium released a statement offering condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, as well as the many people he worked with during this very difficult time,” the statement, obtained by the Times, read.

The stadium’s progress has yet to be stifled despite deaths and a spike in COVID-19 cases among workers.

Just last month, a construction worker died after falling more than 100 feet while working on the roof. On Monday, four workers tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected workers to 32, the Times reported.

The project is 97 percent complete and is expected to be ready by August for preseason.