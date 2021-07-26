Second judoka drops out of Tokyo Olympics before facing Israeli

A second judo athlete has dropped out of the Olympics before facing Israel’s Tohar Butbul in the 73-kilogram division.

Olympic officials say Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool didn’t show up to face Butbul in their round of 32 bout Monday despite weighing in for the bout earlier.

The International Judo Foundation didn’t immediately announce a reason why Abdalrasool didn’t compete, and the governing body didn’t respond to requests for comment. Sudanese Olympic officials also didn’t immediately comment.

US SWIMMERS WIN 8 MEDALS AT TOKYO OLYMPICS, INCLUDING HISTORIC 6 ON SUNDAY

Algeria’s Fethi Nourine was sent home from the Tokyo Games and suspended by the IJF on Saturday after he withdrew to avoid a potential round of 32 matchup with Butbul.

Nourine was supposed to face Abdalrasool for the right to meet Butbul.

AUSSIE TERMINATOR TAKES OUT LEDECKY IN 1ST OLYMPICS MATCHUP

Abdalrasool is the world’s 469th-ranked judoka in his weight class, while the accomplished Butbul is seventh.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nourine also quit the World Judo Championships in 2019 right before he was scheduled to face Butbul.