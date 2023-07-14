Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sports
Published

Sean Payton refused to pay COVID-19 violation fine, called Jon Gruden a 'dumbf---' for doing so: repo

Payton and Gruden were both hit with penalties for improperly wearing a mask

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In 2020, both Sean Payton and Jon Gruden were both fined for improperly wearing their mask amid strict COVID-19 protocols.

However, apparently only one of them paid the six-figure fine, the latter, Gruden.

Gruden and Payton were both hit with a $100,000 fine for improperly wearing masks. (Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders were hit with other fines due to protocol violations.) 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sean Payton before game in mask

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.  (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

But that was a penalty that Payton was never going to fork over, and he made fun of Gruden for doing so.

Payton reportedly told Gruden that he, along with other coaches who were hit in their wallets, refused to pay up.

"I never paid the fine," Payton is said to have told Gruden. "You're the only dumbf--- that paid the fine."

Jon Gruden

Head coach Jon Gruden (R) of the Las Vegas Raiders watches his team take on the New Orleans Saints during the first half of the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Payton's then New Orleans Saints were also fined $500,000 and docked a 2021 seventh-round draft pick over an incident where Payton and several players were caught on video celebrating in the locker room without masks on after a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 of that season.

The Raiders were fined $800,000 so far this season, and Gruden was hammered with $250,000 in individual fines due to violations of that year's protocols.

Sean Payton is introduced as head of the Broncos

New Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton fields questions from the media during a press conference at UCHealth Training Center on February 6, 2023, in Englewood, Colorado.  (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gruden remains without a job after he resigned in 2021 following a leak of racist, homophobic, misogynistic comments in emails, while Payton has returned to the sidelines as the head coach of the Denver Broncos.