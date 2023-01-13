Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Published

Sean McVay will remain head coach of Rams: reports

McVay had reportedly been weighing his future

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Sean McVay just pulled a Leonardo DiCaprio in "Wolf of Wall Street."

After previous reports saying he would contemplate his future with the team, McVay has reportedly told the Los Angeles Rams he will remain their head coach.

ESPN reported that McVay was allowing members of his coaching staff to seek other opportunities while weighing his own decision.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Their offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, has accepted the same role at the University of Kentucky while also being named quarterbacks coach. 

It was a rough season for McVay and the Rams, who had the definition of a Super Bowl hangover. They finished 5-12 and in third place in the NFC West. Adding to their woes, the Rams don't have a first-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy with coach Sean McVay and Cooper Kupp (10) on stage after winning against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Feb. 13, 2022.

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy with coach Sean McVay and Cooper Kupp (10) on stage after winning against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Feb. 13, 2022.

They lost Cooper Kupp for the year roughly midway through the season after he had pulled off the receiving Triple Crown in 2021. Allen Robinson also struggled when he was on the field and missed the Rams' final seven games, and Aaron Donald also missed the last six games. Quarterback Matthew Stafford played in just nine games, and he took a step back after last year's 41-touchdown, 4,886-yard campaign.

McVay has noted that he is interested in joining a broadcast booth, and he was heavily recruited after winning the Super Bowl.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks with the media during training camp at the University of California Irvine July 29, 2022, in Irvine, Calif. 

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks with the media during training camp at the University of California Irvine July 29, 2022, in Irvine, Calif.

The 36-year-old is under contract through the 2026 season after signing an extension just before this season started.