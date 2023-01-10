Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Published

Sean McVay allowing Rams staff to seek other opportunities as he wrestles with decision on future: report

The Kentucky Wildcats announced Rams OC Liam Coen will return to the school in the same position

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Kentucky Wildcats announced Tuesday that Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen has accepted the same role at the university while also being named quarterbacks coach. 

That leaves Sean McVay, head coach of the Rams, needing someone to coordinate his offense. But there’s no certainty McVay will be returning next season to lead the Rams. 

ESPN reports McVay is allowing his entire coaching staff to pursue other jobs because he doesn’t want his uncertainty about his future to hurt them. 

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams takes the field before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

As of now, it’s unknown whether any coach is taking up McVay on that offer to look elsewhere for employment. 

McVay captured a Super Bowl win last year, stars Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford helping to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in February. 

The Rams couldn’t overcome their injuries and inconsistent play this season and finished 5-12. Stafford, Donald, Cooper Kupp and others were sidelined for much of the season, and despite his leadership and crafty mind, McVay couldn’t salvage the year. 

This isn’t the first time McVay’s future as a head coach has been in question. He reportedly thought about retirement last offseason after winning it all. 

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during a game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium Sept, 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

If he did so this time, McVay would finish his career at 60-38 in six seasons as the Rams’ head coach. 

McVay began his coaching career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an assistant wide receivers coach in 2008 under Jon Gruden. Then, after building a relationship with Gruden’s brother, Jay, during their time with the UFL’s Florida Tuskers, McVay moved to the Washington Redskins in 2010 to serve as assistant tight ends coach under Mike Shanahan. 

Jay Gruden was then named the new head coach in Washington in 2014, and he promoted McVay to offensive coordinator from tight ends coach, a position McVay held from 2011-2013

McVay was regarded as one of the game’s bright offensive minds, and the Rams took a chance on him as head coach in 2017 when he was just about to turn 31 years old. The decision turned out to be a good one. 

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

McVay is under contract through the 2026 season with Los Angeles.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.