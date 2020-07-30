Seahawks' Jamal Adams: 'The plan is to retire here'

Jamal Adams has made it clear that he wants to remain in Seattle for a very long time.

Last week, the Seahawks traded for the All-Pro safety. They gave up two first-round picks in 2021 and 2022, a 2021 third-round pick, and safety Bradley McDougald for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

If the Seahawks didn’t plan on giving Adams the long-term deal he wants, they would have never traded for him, which is why he is confident that he will remain a member of the organization for the rest of his career.

“The plan is to retire here,” Adams said. “That is my plan. But those things handle themselves.”

Adams basically forced his way out of New York because he couldn’t come to an agreement on a contract extension with the Jets. Now that he’s a member of the Seahawks, Adams is willing to wait on Seattle's terms because the team is clearly all-in on him after giving up a boatload in exchange for his services.

“I prayed on it,” Adams said via video from the Seattle Times. “I prayed on it hard, and I asked God to place me where I needed to be, whether that was to go back to New York or whether that’s to be traded. This is my calling, man. I’m here to stay, and I’m excited to be a Seattle Seahawk.

“I’m really overwhelmed,” Adams added. “But at the same time, man, it’s so surreal to be around a great organization like Seattle and to be coached by legendary coaches, Hall of Fame coaches, playing with Hall of Famers from Russ [Wilson] to Bobby [Wagner], K.J. [Wright], Bruce Irvin, Quandre Diggs, the list goes on and on. I’m just excited to be here. I’m here to help. I can’t wait to get out there in front of the 12s.”