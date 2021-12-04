Expand / Collapse search
Seahawks elevate Adrian Peterson from practice squad, will play against 49ers

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
The Seahawks are wasting no time getting Adrian Peterson involved, elevating him from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the 49ers, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The 36-year-old running back was signed to Seattle’s practice squad on Wednesday. Peterson played in three games with the Titans this season but never got into a rhythm. He was released on Nov. 23 after rushing for 82 yards on 27 carries and one touchdown.

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson answers questions after an NFL football practice Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans signed the 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back to help replace injured NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Peterson enters a backfield that has been banged up all season. Starting running back Chris Carson has been out since Week 4 recovering from a neck injury and is out for the season. Backups Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer are all questionable against San Francisco with various injuries.

Asked what Peterson’s role will be, head coach Pete Carroll said he hopes he has more in the tank for the 3-8 Seahawks.

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans signed 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Peterson to help replace injured NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

"I’m excited to see if he helps out and give us a little something," Carroll said on Wednesday. "He’s a player that I know I’ve known forever, way back to his high school days, and I admired him tremendously over the years. Always disappointed we didn’t get him back in the day, but like I just told him, we finally got him.

"So I’m looking forward to seeing how he does and see where he can fit it. He’s an incredible competitor and a great guy, so I’m anxious to give him a chance to get on the field with our boys."

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans signed 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Peterson to help replace injured NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Seattle is looking to snap a three-game losing streak against San Francisco at 4:25 on CBS at Lumen Field.