Seahawks elevate Adrian Peterson from practice squad, will play against 49ers

The Seahawks are wasting no time getting Adrian Peterson involved, elevating him from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the 49ers, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The 36-year-old running back was signed to Seattle’s practice squad on Wednesday. Peterson played in three games with the Titans this season but never got into a rhythm. He was released on Nov. 23 after rushing for 82 yards on 27 carries and one touchdown.

Peterson enters a backfield that has been banged up all season. Starting running back Chris Carson has been out since Week 4 recovering from a neck injury and is out for the season. Backups Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer are all questionable against San Francisco with various injuries.

Asked what Peterson’s role will be, head coach Pete Carroll said he hopes he has more in the tank for the 3-8 Seahawks.

"I’m excited to see if he helps out and give us a little something," Carroll said on Wednesday. "He’s a player that I know I’ve known forever, way back to his high school days, and I admired him tremendously over the years. Always disappointed we didn’t get him back in the day, but like I just told him, we finally got him.

"So I’m looking forward to seeing how he does and see where he can fit it. He’s an incredible competitor and a great guy, so I’m anxious to give him a chance to get on the field with our boys."

Seattle is looking to snap a three-game losing streak against San Francisco at 4:25 on CBS at Lumen Field.