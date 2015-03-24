Scott and Brand score 18 apiece to lead 7 Hawks in double figures in 125-99 rout of 76ers

next Image 1 of 2

Mike Scott and Elton Brand scored 18 points apiece to lead seven Hawks in double figures and Atlanta routed the Philadelphia 76ers 125-99 Friday night.

DeMarre Carroll contributed 13, Paul Millsap, Jeff Teague and Lou Williams had 12 apiece, and Kyle Korver added 11 for the Hawks.

Millsap learned on Thursday that he had been named to his first NBA All-Star Game in his eight-year career. He spent his first seven seasons with the Utah Jazz and signed with the Hawks as a free agent last July.

Millsap, who will be a reserve for the Eastern Conference All-Stars next month in New Orleans, received plenty of help on this particular night.

Teague was a game-time decision with a sprained left ankle and he responded in a big way.

Thaddeus Young scored 29 points, Michael Carter-Williams added 17 and Elliot Williams had 15 for the Sixers, who have dropped 11 of their last 13 home games, including five straight.

The Sixers, now 8-16 at home, haven't lost five in a row at home since the 2009-10 season.

Atlanta led 27-21 after the first quarter and took advantage of 10 Philadelphia turnovers, a season high for any quarter.

After going into the locker room with a 64-52 advantage at the break, the Hawks blitzed the Sixers for 38 points in the third quarter to take a 102-75 lead and prompt a chorus of boos from Sixers fans.

Before the game, Sixers coach Brett Brown praised the Hawks' ball movement and the fluidity of their offense.

Atlanta's precision was evident as it had 36 assists on 45 made field goals.

NOTES: Hawks F Kyle Korver hit a 3-pointer with 6:10 left in the first quarter, extending his streak to 114 straight games with at least one, an ongoing NBA record. . Sixers C Spencer Hawes was whistled for a technical foul with 8:17 remaining in the first. G Evan Turner also picked up a technical 49 seconds into the third. . Millsap had five steals in the first half. . The Sixers committed 15 turnovers in the first half.