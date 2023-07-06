Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Published

Saudi Arabian club hires Portuguese coach Luís Castro to join Cristiano Ronaldo

Luís Castro spent last season in Brazil

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cristiano Ronaldo got a new club coach on Thursday when Al-Nassr announced it hired his fellow Portuguese Luís Castro.

The Saudi Arabian club confirmed the appointment from a preseason training camp in Portugal. The length of the coach’s contract was not disclosed.

Cristiano Ronaldo at game

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal pushes Saevar Atli Magnusson of Iceland to the floor during the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Group J match between Iceland and Portugal at Laugardalsvollur on June 20, 2023 in Reykjavik, Iceland.  (Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Castro is the latest coaching hire this week in the cash-rich Saudi Pro League, following Jorge Jesus at Al-Hilal and Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 61-year-old Portuguese is best known for his two seasons in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk including home and away wins over Real Madrid in the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League. He spent last season in Brazil with Botafogo.

Cristiano Ronaldo during game

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball before scoring the 0-1 goal past Iceland's goalkeeper Runar Runarsson (not pictured) during the UEFA Euro 2024 group J qualification football match between Iceland and Portugal in Reykjavik on June 20, 2023. (HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images)

Castro will lead Al-Nassr into a qualifying playoff for the Asian Champions League next month after the team finished runner-up last season in the Saudi Pro League. The champion Al-Ittihad was coached by another Portuguese, Nuno Espírito Santo.

SOCCER FAN ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN LEVI'S STADIUM STABBING DURING MEXICO-QATAR MATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo after match

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates his goal on his 200 appearance for portugal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Group J match between Iceland and Portugal at Laugardalsvollur on June 20, 2023 in Reykjavik, Iceland.  (Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Al-Nassr was coached last season by Frenchman Rudi Garcia then Dinko Jeličić of Croatia as an interim hire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Al-Nassr is among four top Saudi clubs effectively nationalized last month by being taking into majority ownership by the sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund. PIF claims to have assets of around $700 billion and is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.