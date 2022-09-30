Saints’ Jameis Winston doubtful to play in London against Vikings, will have Andy Dalton ‘ready to go’

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is unlikely to play Sunday in London against the Minnesota Vikings as he deals with a back injury.

Winston missed his third consecutive practice on Thursday and will be listed as doubtful.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will get the start under center for the Saints if Winston is unable to go.

"I think it's doubtful that Jameis plays in the game, and so our plan right now is to have Andy ready to go," Saints head coach Dennis Allen said, according to NFL Network. "We'll see how things go overnight, but Andy will be ready to go if that's the direction that we go."

Dalton, who New Orleans signed to a one-year contract in the offseason, started in six games for the Chicago Bears in 2021 , throwing for eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

"Whatever happens, I know I'll be ready. This week, I've just gotten a little more practice time out there. However this thing goes, I'll be ready when I'm called," Dalton said. "For me, I had the whole spring while Jameis was rehabbing, and I think that was a great time for me to get to know these guys, be around them. … I feel really good about where we're at."

New Orleans will also be without wide receiver Michael Thomas , who is listed as out as he deals with a toe injury.

Thomas made his return to the football field in Week 1 after missing nearly two years with an ankle injury.

New Orleans is looking to end its two-game losing streak and get back to .500 while the Vikings are 2-1 on the season.