Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans Saints
Published

Saints' Dennis Allen downplays Drew Brees return speculation

Brees opened the idea of returning to football in a tweet Sunday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen wasn’t buying into the assertion that Drew Brees was thinking of coming back to the NFL.

The speculation began Sunday when the New York Post reported Brees was set to leave NBC after just one year in the broadcast booth. Brees then tweeted he was "undecided" on his future and floated the idea of playing in the NFL again, along with a few other paths he could take.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former quarterback Drew Brees speaks to the fans during halftime of the Buffalo Bills-New Orleans Saints game at Caesars Superdome on Nov. 25, 2021. in New Orleans.

Former quarterback Drew Brees speaks to the fans during halftime of the Buffalo Bills-New Orleans Saints game at Caesars Superdome on Nov. 25, 2021. in New Orleans. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know," Brees tweeted.

Allen, who is entering his first season as the Saints’ head coach, downplayed any chance of Brees coming back.

DREW BREES RAISES IDEA OF PLAYING FOOTBALL AGAIN WHILE ADDRESSING BROADCASTING FUTURE

"My wife's the one that told me about it because I don't follow social media. I thought 'well, that's interesting. That'll bring up some questions tomorrow at the golf tournament,’" he said, via WDSU-TV. "Certainly, I think it was a comment made in jest and we certainly haven't had any conversations in that regard.

"I don't really want to live in those hypothetical worlds right now. We'll see where it all goes but certainly he caused a lot of interest, that's for sure."

Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints watches warmups before the Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints watches warmups before the Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NFL journalist Peter King, in his "Football Morning in America" column, addressed the rumors of a Brees return. Two people dismissed the notion of the future Hall of Famer returning to the field. One person went as far to say definitively, "he’s not playing football."

Saints quarterback Drew Brees waves to his family and fans after a playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees waves to his family and fans after a playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brees retired as the all-time leader in passing touchdowns (571) and passing yards (80,358). Tom Brady broke those marks during the 2021 season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.