Saints All-Pro tackle Ryan Ramczyk, 30, retires after battling through knee injury

Ramczyk missed the Saints' entire 2024 season

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
New Orleans Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk on Thursday announced his retirement after an eight-year career in the NFL, which saw the three-time All-Pro sidelined last season due to continued knee issues. 

Ramczyk, 30, made his announcement in a lengthy post on social media, where he highlighted his unconventional path to the pros. 

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, left, goes up against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Nov. 27, 2022. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

"What an incredible journey it’s been. My path to the NFL wasn’t a straight line, it wasn’t the story most people expect. There were moments when people doubted me, moments when I doubted myself," Ramczyk's post read. 

"It’s funny how life works out. Sometimes the road less traveled leads to places you never expected, but it ends up being exactly where you were meant to be. Today I reflect on all the twists and turns that got me to this point, from technical college to become a 'welder' to All-Pro in the NFL. As I step into retirement, I’m filled with gratitude for everything this sport has given me."

Drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Ramczyk was a three-time All-Pro and appeared in 101 regular-season games, starting every single one. He is just the second Saints tackle to be named an All-Pro in three seasons. 

Ryan Ramczyk lines up

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk lines up during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 2023. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Ramczyk missed a significant amount of time during the 2021 season because of a knee injury. According to ESPN, he stayed healthy the following year but in 2023 missed the final four games due to knee issues. He was sidelined all of 2024 because of the same issue. 

"To the amazing New Orleans Saints fans. Thank you for embracing me from day one. Your passion and energy are unmatched, you made New Orleans feel like home. To my incredible wife, thank you for being my rock through every high and low. And to my parents, who instilled in me the meaning of hard work and dedication," Ramczyk continued in his post. 

Ryan Ramczyk looks up

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk looks on after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Nov. 27, 2022.  (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

"I’m excited for what the future holds, especially the opportunity to spend more time with my two boys and watch them grow. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in life and am forever grateful. Who Dat for life."

The NFL on Wednesday revealed that Ramczyk will announce the Saints' second-day draft picks in Green Bay, Wisconsin, next week. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.