Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova upset over silver-medal finish: 'I hate this sport'

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) figure skater Alexandra Trusova was extremely upset following her second-place finish to teammate Anna Shcherbakova on Thursday.

Ever the competitor, the 17-year-old thought she had done enough during her routine to win the gold medal. She made history when she performed five quadruple jumps on the ice. But when she learned the judges had put Shcherbakova in front of her, she came to tears.

"I hate this sport," Trusova was heard shouting. "I won’t go onto the ice again."

Trusova also lamented she was the only one leaving Beijing without a gold medal. She said afterward she was upset with the judging and explained that her outburst was due to her "emotional" state at the time as a result of missing her family and dogs. She didn’t go as far to commit to the world championships next month.

Shcherbakova was seen standing alone as the Russian coaches consoled Trusova and Kamila Valieva, who fell multiple times and failed to reach the podium. A medals ceremony wouldn’t have been held if Valieva would have made the top three because of an ongoing investigation into a doping scandal in which she’s the focal point of.

Shcherbakova appeared to feel bad for Valieva after the program.

"I still don’t comprehend what has happened. On the one hand I feel happy, on the other I feel this emptiness inside," Shcherbakova said.

Valieva was met with criticism from her coach after she stepped off the ice.

"Why did you let it go?" she was heard asking in Russian, via The New York Times. "Why did you stop fighting? Explain it to me. Why? You let it go after that axel. Why?"

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said Friday he was disturbed to see the "coldness" Valieva’s coaches toward her.

"When I afterwards saw how she was received by her closest entourage, with such, what appeared to be a tremendous coldness, it was chilling to see this," Bach said. "Rather than giving her comfort, rather than to try to help her, you could feel this chilling atmosphere, this distance."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.