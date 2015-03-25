Running back or receiver? Doesn't matter to Oregon's De'Anthony Thomas

De'Anthony Thomas is a man of many surprises.

The speedy running back grew up in the limelight as one of the best prep players in Los Angeles, then graced the cover of a national magazine his sophomore year with the Oregon Ducks.

But he prefers the quiet of fishing on the McKenzie River. Or hanging out with his new pet iguana, Gucci.

There's not a lot of time for that now, however. Thomas opened fall camp this week, vowing a few more surprises — on offense — for the upcoming season.

Last season Thomas was a dual threat, running for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns and catching 45 passes for 445 yards and five more scores. He also scored on a kickoff return and a punt return.