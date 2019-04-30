Rugby star Samu Kerevi apologizes for 'I love you Jesus' Easter post

An Australian rugby star apologized Tuesday for sharing his religious beliefs on social media after an Easter post drew backlash amid controversy surrounding one of his teammates on the Australian national team.

Samu Kerevi, the captain of the Queensland Reds, posted a photo of himself walking off the field with a Bible verse as the caption.

“’For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life,’” he wrote.

He added: “Thank You Jesus for dying on the cross for me. I love you Jesus.”

The post came days before his national rugby teammate, Israel Folau, is set to have a code of conduct hearing over an Instagram post earlier this month, which read: “Warning. Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolaters. Hell awaits you. Repent! Only Jesus saves.”

Kerevi was being accused of supporting Folau’s comments, according to the New Zealand Herald. He said in an apology that his Easter post was “taken out of context.”

“I apologized to people who may not know God and have no understanding of my post-game interview after a rugby match in South Africa. To those people, understand that during Easter I & my family celebrate the death & resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Kerevi’s Instagram message said. “That day, Jesus Christ gave his life for you & I.”