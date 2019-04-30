Australian cricket star James Faulkner clarifies sexuality after photo with 'boyfriend' gains support from LGBT community

Australian cricket star James Faulkner was forced to clarify an Instagram post Monday after one of his picture captions drew overwhelming support from the LGBT community.

Faulkner, an Australian all-rounder, posted a photo alongside his mom and his best friend. However, the caption read: “Birthday dinner with the boyfriend.”

The cricketer soon began to receive support in the comments section of the photo.

FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE CLICK HERE

George Maxwell, a fellow Australian national team member, was among those who commented “Great courage” on the picture.

But the overtures forced Faulkner to post another photo, saying that he appreciated the support but wasn’t gay.

“There seems to be a misunderstanding about my post from last night, I am not gay, however it has been fantastic to see the support from and for the LBGT community,” Faulkner wrote in a clarified post. “Let’s never forget love is love, however @robjubbsta is just a great friend. Last night marked five years of being house mates! Good on everyone for being so supportive.”

Faulkner received some criticism on social media over the posts.

Cricket Australia released a statement, apologizing to anyone who may have been unintentionally offended, according to BBC Sport.

“Cricket Australia does not consider the social commentary this morning from James Faulkner to be a joke, nor does James,” Cricket Australia said. “His comment was made as a genuine reflection of his relationship with his business partner, best friend and house mate of five years. He was not contacted for clarification before some outlets reported his Instagram post as an announcement of a homosexual relationship.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The statement added: “James and CA are supportive of the LGBQTI community and [recognizes] coming out can be an incredibly emotional time. The post was not in any way meant to make light of this.”