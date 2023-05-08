Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Royals
Published

Royals' Amir Garrett vomits on field during appearance vs White Sox

Garrett left the game as the Royals defeated the White Sox

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett appeared to be feeling ill during Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox and had to be removed from the game after recording only one out.

Garrett was removed from the game in the seventh inning as Kansas City defeated Chicago 12-5. He struck out Elvis Andrus and as he walked off the mound with trainers, he vomited on the field.

Amir Garrett is sick

Amir Garrett, #22 of the Kansas City Royals, gets sick on the mound after striking out Elvis Andrus, #1 of the Chicago White Sox, during the 7th inning of the game at Kauffman Stadium on May 8, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Max Castillo entered the game and helped Kansas City close out the win.

Garrett is in his second season with the Royals. In 15 appearances this season, he had a 3.77 ERA with 13 strikeouts. Monday night was his 16th appearance of the year and tallied one more strikeout.

He joined the Royals in 2022. He made 60 appearances and had a 4.96 ERA with 49 strikeouts.

Amir Garrett vs the White Sox

Amir Garrett, #22 of the Kansas City Royals, leaves the game against the Chicago White Sox during the 7th inning of the game at Kauffman Stadium on May 8, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Garrett is known for his fiery competitive spirit, which he showcased several times while he was with the Cincinnati Reds. He was a part of a few bench-clearing brawls while with the Reds.

With the win, Kansas City moved to 10-26 on the year. Chicago fell to 12-24. Both teams are at the bottom of the American League Central to start the season. Neither team has been able to find its groove in 2023 yet.

Amir Garrett vs the Orioles

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett reacts as he heads to the dugout after being taken out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Both teams are chasing the Minnesota Twins, who sit on top of the division with a 19-16 record.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.