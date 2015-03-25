Roy Devyn Marble scores 28 points as Iowa beats Stony Brook 75-63 in second round of NIT

Roy Devyn Marble scored 28 points to help Iowa hold off Stony Brook 75-63 on Friday night in the second round of the NIT.

Aaron White added 13 points and seven rebounds for Iowa (23-12), which advances to quarterfinal matchup against the winner of Sunday's game between Virginia and St. John's. The Hawkeyes have won nine of their last 12 games.

Iowa went on a 13-3 run to build a 10-point lead after the game was tied 41-41 early in the second half. Mike Gesell, who did not start because of a foot injury, came off the bench to spark the run with a 3-pointer and an assist to Melsahn Basabe on a dunk that brought the sellout crowd of more than 15,000 fans to its feet.

Jameel Warney scored 17 points and Anthony Jackson added 15 for the Seawolves (25-8), who finished with their most wins under eighth-year coach Steve Pikiell.

Marble started where he left off Wednesday, when he led the Hawkeyes to a first-round victory over Indiana State with 24 points. The junior guard got going with a layup on Iowa's first possession and rattled off 10 points in the first 4 minutes, completing a nifty three-point play on a drive through the lane and hitting his first 3-point attempt. He finished the first half with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

But Dave Coley and Warney kept Stony Brook in the game. Coley scored 11 points in the first 9 minutes, including three 3-pointers, and the Seawolves went on a 17-8 run to pull ahead 28-25. The Hawkeyes regained the lead with a 3-pointer by Zach McCabe and a jumper from Gesell.

Iowa led 37-34 at halftime after reserve guard Josh Oglesby came off a screen to hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Every time Iowa seemed ready to pull away, Stony Brook had an answer. Tommy Brenton drove through the lane to hit a tough shot to cut Iowa's lead to 46-43. A four-point play by Jackson cut Iowa's lead to 56-52, but Iowa answered with a 5-0 run, punctuated by a 3-pointer from Marble.

One more win would put Iowa in the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York after the Hawkeyes missed the NCAA tournament field for the first time since 2006.