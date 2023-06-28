Expand / Collapse search
Roma's Jose Mourinho hit with 10-day suspension over comments bashing referee

Mourinho was suspended just last week by UEFA for a similar incident

Associated Press
Roma coach José Mourinho was handed a 10-day suspension for the start of the Serie A season for comments he made about an Italian referee.

Wednesday’s ban by the Italian soccer federation means Mourinho will miss Roma’s opening match next season and will likely also miss the team’s second game, depending on when the matches are scheduled.

Mourinho was punished for claiming Daniele Chiffi was "the worst referee I have ever seen in my career" after Roma’s 1-1 draw at Monza on May 3.

The Portuguese coach was also fined 50,000 euros ($55,000), as was Roma.

The 60-year-old Mourinho was banned for four matches by UEFA last week for abusing English referee Anthony Taylor at the Europa League final on May 31.