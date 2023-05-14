Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Rockies
Published

Rockies' Ryan Feltner hospitalized after getting hit in head by 92.7 mph line driver

Feltner made his Rockies debut in 2021

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was hospitalized after he took a line drive to the head in the second inning of Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies were leading 4-0 when Nick Castellanos hit a comebacker to the mound and hit the pitcher in the head at 92.7 mph. The ball deflected off Feltner’s head and toward first baseman C.J. Cron. Castellanos reached base safely.

Ryan Feltner gets checked on

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz checks on Ryan Feltner after the pitcher was hit by a single off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Feltner was crouched on his knees as he tried to battle through the pain. He didn’t appear to lose consciousness and Rockies trainers rushed out to the field to help him. He walked off the field with the assistance of staff members.

"He's under observation at a local hospital," Rockies manager Bud Black said after the game. "He's undergoing a litany of exams and tests. We'll know more in the morning."

Ryan Feltner on the ground

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner is down after getting hit during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Philadelphia won the game 7-4.

"There was a part of me that wanted to go to the mound, but I guess the baseball player takes over and you run to first," Castellanos said of the incident. "As soon as I touched first I turned around and was really hoping what just happened didn't happen."

Ryan Feltner gets up

Trainers help up Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Trainers attend to Ryan Feltner

Rockies manager Bud Black said after the game that pitcher Ryan Feltner was under observation at a local hospital. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Feltner was a fourth-round draft pick of the Rockies in 2018. He made his debut in 2021 with two appearances. He made 20 appearances in 2022 and had a 5.83 ERA with 84 strikeouts.

So far in 2023, Feltner has a 5.86 ERA in eight appearances.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.