Aaron Rodgers explains why he rejected Robert Saleh’s hug in Jets home-opening win

All is well in the Meadowlands.

Fans on social media sensed a bit of tension between New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Robert Saleh after the four-time league MVP appeared to reject his coach's embrace on the sideline in the first half of Thursday night’s win over the New England Patriots.

Some speculated that the rejection might have been Rodgers’ competitiveness and unwillingness to celebrate despite having a 14-0 lead, but the two clarified the interaction during the postgame presser.

"Part of the things that we’ve been talking about is to just get the defense a two-score lead," Saleh told reporters, grinning.

"And it was a two-score lead, so I guess he just wanted to see something on defense. He just reminded me that we got a two-score lead.

Rodgers’ story seemed to line up, telling the media that he wanted to make a point to Saleh that they accomplished what they set out to do at the Jets’ long-awaited home opener.

AARON RODGERS SHINES IN JETS' HOME OPENER BEATDOWN ON PATRIOTS

"Oh, awkward? No, it wasn’t awkward at all," Rodgers said of the interaction with a laugh.

"He’s not a big hugger usually. So, I didn’t know he was going for the hug. He likes to do the two-hand chest push as well. But he talks a lot about two-score leads. So I kind of just gave him a push and said ‘two-score lead.’ That’s what happened."

The Jets shined against their AFC East rival on a short week.

After defeating the Tennessee Titans on the road Sunday, the Jets returned to New York with all eyes on Rodgers. It would be his first game at MetLife Stadium after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just four plays into his debut last season.

Rodgers, 40, finished 27 of 35 for 281 yards with TD tosses to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard as the Jets beat the Patriots 24-3, ending an eight-game home losing streak against New England.

The Jets will go on a mini bye as they prepare to host the Denver Broncos on Sept. 29.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.