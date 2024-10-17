Robert Saleh is asked if wearing Lebanese flag caused Jets firing – how did he respond?

Robert Saleh was seen publicly for the first time since being fired as the head coach of the New York Jets.

The former coach was seen shopping at a local Whole Foods in northern New Jersey this week in footage obtained by TMZ.

In the footage, Saleh was asked if he believes wearing the Lebanese flag in his last game as head coach played into him being fired just five games into the season.

Saleh did not respond to the question, and eventually drove off.

The Jets fired Saleh after a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. Jets Chairman Woody Johnson confirmed that he made the decision by himself in a statement on Oct. 8.

"This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction," the statement read.

During the loss in London, Saleh was seen wearing the pin on his jacket. The decision to wear the pin came amid ongoing attacks on the nation by Israel in the days prior to the game.

Saleh is of Lebanese descent and was the first Muslim head coach in NFL history. Both of Saleh's parents were born in Lebanon and immigrated to the United States ahead of his birth in 1979. Saleh previously wore the Lebanese flag on his arm during a game against the Giants, just weeks after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Saleh wore that patch during the week that NFL executive vice president of club business Peter O'Reilly released a statement encouraging players to represent their heritage via decals on the back of their helmets with their flags, while coaches added a patch to their team gear.

Shortly after Saleh's firing, the Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) released a statement that called on the Jets and Johnson to explain multiple reports that Saleh was allegedly escorted out of the building by security following his firing, and also brought up the fact that Saleh was fired just days after wearing the pin.

"We commend coach Robert Saleh for making history as the first American Muslim head coach in NFL history. Although no one should jump to conclusions about why the Jets fired Coach Saleh, the report that Jets security physically escorted Saleh out of the building does raise concerns about the possible motive for such unusual hostility – especially given that Saleh wore a Lebanese flag pin at a game just days ago."

Fox News Digital has previously reached out to the Jets for comment on CAIR's statement but has received no response.

Meanwhile, Saleh released his own statement in which he thanked the Jets for his tenure with the team on Oct. 9.

"To the Jets Organization, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many incredible people. I will always be appreciative of the love and support from everyone at 1 Jets Drive," he said in a statement to ESPN. "To the most passionate fan base in the NFL, thank you for embracing my family. It has been a pleasure calling New York our home and we will forever appreciate all of the memories that were created here. "

