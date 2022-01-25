Rob Gronkowski reveals how his mother helps him make big plays at the cash register

Rob Gronkowski is known for making big plays in the clutch, and in a recent interview, he revealed some of the big decisions he makes come at the cash register, and that’s thanks to his mother.

Gronkowski, who is partnering with Groupon to provide the ultimate Super Bowl party experience at his Massachusetts home next month, revealed in a recent interview with Fox News his mother, Diane Gronkowski-Walters, is a big coupon-cutter and has even helped him out with some purchases.

"(My mom) will go to the store literally with 100 coupons in her hand, and she’ll save hundreds of dollars every time. It’s incredible, and I love it, and I remember as a kid that’s all she did," he said.

"We would find coupons through the newspaper, my mom would have hundreds and save hundreds of dollars, and she still does it, and I love it. I went shopping with her, I swear, she has so many coupons, and I saved like $400. It was incredible."

Gronkowski told Fox News his mom has saved him big time.

"She loves doing it. And it’s incredible, because, you know, she always looks out for me too, and I get great deals. My mom’s always in for the deals," he said.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star’s home will nearly be a free for all with the activities he and Groupon have lined up for fans on game day.

"It’s crazy, no doubt about it. Groupon and I we teamed up, we partnered together to throw the ultimate Super Bowl experience party, and it’s going to be hosted at my house. I got the perfect setup for it in the basement. I got TVs all over the place, and I teamed up with Groupon, because they’re experienced pros, so they’ll be bringing in all the activities that you need, and it’s going to be epic," he said.

"For example, there’s going to be a bounce house, which is pretty nuts. We’re gonna do mini-golf also. So there will be tons of activities while watching the game. Also, two of my brothers will be there, and my brothers, they’re epic. They live for this stuff. They live for a little party every once in a while and just let loose. You know, there’s only going to be one winner, but you can bring up to 15 friends, which is pretty, pretty dope. You don’t leave anyone out."

Fans interested in the contest can enter at Groupon through Feb. 2. The winner and their guests will be flown to Boston and receive two nights at a hotel and then head to Foxborough for the experience. Those who aren’t selected for the prize can still enter to win other prizes, including potential trips to Las Vegas and/or Cancun.