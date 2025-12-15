South Carolina legend Steve Taneyhill, known for iconic 'home run' touchdown celebration, dead at 52

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former South Carolina quarterback Steve Taneyhill, who played for the Gamecocks from 1992-95, has died at 52.

The Gamecocks athletic department confirmed on Monday that Taneyhill died overnight in his sleep, though no cause of death was provided.

"Taneyhill was inducted into the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006," the Gamecocks said in a statement about his death. "He was named Freshman of the Year by Sports Illustrated and Football News Freshman All-America in 1992.

"An exciting player, Taneyhill was known for his iconic mullet hair and his ‘home run swing’ after touchdown passes."

Taneyhill led the Gamecocks to its first-ever bowl victory in program history in 1994, his junior season at South Carolina. They defeated West Virginia in the Carquest Bowl.

And when Taneyhill threw touchdowns, he would perform his famous "home run swing," as the statement read, in celebration.

A native of Altoona, Pennsylvania, Taneyhill notched South Carolina records with 753 completions and 62 passing touchdowns over his four seasons. He also was second with 8,782 passing yards and seventh with a 60.5 completion rate.

Taneyhill’s senior season in 1995 saw him lead the SEC in completions (261), pass attempts (389) and completion percentage (67.1) on his way to 3,094 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

For his performance as a Gamecocks star, Taneyhill was later inducted into the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.

To this day, Taneyhill is responsible for three of the top four highest-passing-yardage games in school history, including a 471-yard day against Mississippi State in 1995.

Taneyhill was never able to break into the NFL, though, joining the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 1997. However, he was released during the preseason and never once played in the league.

He later became a high school football coach, leading his Chesterfield High to the South Carolina state title for three straight seasons in 2007-09.

South Carolina’s statement said that he also purchased and operated businesses in Columbia and Spartanburg, South Carolina after his coaching days were over.

