Revolution add to Galaxy's home woes

The New England Revolution piled more misery on the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday, claiming a 3-1 win at The Home Depot Center to hand the reigning champions their second home loss of the early season.

The Home Depot Center was the epitome of a fortress last season as the Galaxy went through the entire Major League Soccer season unbeaten at home. But 2012 has proved to be an entirely different animal for Bruce Arena's men as they have taken just three points from three games in Carson, CA this year.

The Revolution made waves early on, grabbing first-half goals from Kelyn Rowe and Chris Tierney. Saer Sene scored his second MLS goal in as many matches to give the visitors a resounding three-goal lead in the second half, while Robbie Keane pulled back a consolation goal for Los Angeles in the 78th minute, his third goal of the MLS season.

Rowe opened the scoring in the 10th minute as he latched on to a cross and hit a one-time effort directly at Josh Saunders. Saunders made a reaction save, but the rebound fell back into the path of Rowe who made no mistake with the second attempt, roofing the ball into the net.

Tierney then doubled the lead three minutes later following some great build- up play from the Revs. Kevin Alston and Shalrie Joseph played a quick one-two to release the defender in the box. Alston sent a low cross to the back post and Tierney arrived to slide the ball past Saunders at his near post.

The Galaxy's hole got deeper in the second half as they conceded yet again in the 65th minute. Ryan Guy delivered a perfect cross that was met by Sene, and the Frenchman nodded home New England's third of the night from close range.

Los Angeles answered with a goal 12 minutes from time as Edson Buddle played a brilliant through ball to spring Keane in on goal. The Ireland international made his way around Matt Reis before slotting into the empty net.

The goal energized the Galaxy, but the Revolution's win was never in doubt as a well-organized defensive display from the visitors kept the home side at bay.

After a slow start to the season, first-year head coach Jay Heaps has his side playing some impressive soccer of late. The Revolution (2-2-0) have won two straight against Western Conference opponents, a streak that they will hope to continue next time out when they face FC Dallas at FC Dallas Stadium on Thursday.

Los Angeles (1-2-0) will look to rebound in its next outing, but it will face a stern test as it heads to Livestrong Sporting Park to face Sporting Kansas City on April 7.