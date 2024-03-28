Reds' Elly De La Cruz goes viral after giving first press conference entirely in English

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz is starting off the 2024 MLB season on a high note.

In an 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals, De La Cruz, 22, became the youngest Reds player to start on opening day since 2009. Just a day earlier, the young infielder made headlines for giving a press conference entirely in English.

"It’s so important to me because now you guys understand what I say," De La Cruz, whose first language is Spanish, told reporters Wednesday. "It’s important to the fans to understand me and [for] me [to] understand the fans."

De La Cruz, who used an interpreter during his rookie season last year, said he’s been gaining "confidence" through conversations with teammates.

"I put a lot of work on my English to talk with you guys, and I think I’m doing a good job," he added with a smile.

And De La Cruz’s efforts have not gone unnoticed by his team.

"He’s incredibly thoughtful. He’s humble, the way he listens and learns. I mean, it's amazing," Reds manager David Bell said of De La Cruz Wednesday.

"I can’t relate to that. The courage that that takes and the respect that he has, it’s just beyond anything I’ve had to deal with. It’s impressive, and we know that about Elly. But, for other people to see that, it’s nice because I want everyone to see everything I know about our players. And for Elly, that’s a good example of who he is."

Reds outfielder Nick Martini homered twice in the first opening-day start of his big league career, including a two-run homer in the second inning and a three-run drive in the third to help Cincinnati top Washington, 8-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.