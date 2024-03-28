Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cincinnati Reds

Reds' Elly De La Cruz goes viral after giving first press conference entirely in English

The Reds beat the Nationals, 8-2, Thursday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz is starting off the 2024 MLB season on a high note. 

In an 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals, De La Cruz, 22, became the youngest Reds player to start on opening day since 2009. Just a day earlier, the young infielder made headlines for giving a press conference entirely in English. 

Elly De La Cruz slides

Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds slides into third base during a game against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Cincinnati.  (Aaron Doster/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"It’s so important to me because now you guys understand what I say," De La Cruz, whose first language is Spanish, told reporters Wednesday. "It’s important to the fans to understand me and [for] me [to] understand the fans." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

De La Cruz, who used an interpreter during his rookie season last year, said he’s been gaining "confidence" through conversations with teammates.

"I put a lot of work on my English to talk with you guys, and I think I’m doing a good job," he added with a smile.  

REDS COACH ALON LEICHMAN SHOWS OFF 'BRING THEM HOME NOW!' GLOVE IN SUPPORT OF ISRAEL

And De La Cruz’s efforts have not gone unnoticed by his team. 

Elly De La Cruz at bat

Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds bats during a game against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Cincinnati.  (Aaron Doster/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"He’s incredibly thoughtful. He’s humble, the way he listens and learns. I mean, it's amazing," Reds manager David Bell said of De La Cruz Wednesday. 

"I can’t relate to that. The courage that that takes and the respect that he has, it’s just beyond anything I’ve had to deal with. It’s impressive, and we know that about Elly. But, for other people to see that, it’s nice because I want everyone to see everything I know about our players. And for Elly, that’s a good example of who he is." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elly De La Cruz runs to base

Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds triples against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Dodger Stadium July 28, 2023, in Los Angeles.  (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Reds outfielder Nick Martini homered twice in the first opening-day start of his big league career, including a two-run homer in the second inning and a three-run drive in the third to help Cincinnati top Washington, 8-2. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.