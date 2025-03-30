Expand / Collapse search
Red Sox's Rafael Devers brutal start to MLB season results in unfortunate history

Devers struck out 10 times in the Red Sox's 1st 3 games of the season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
We are just a few short days removed from MLB's 2025 Opening Day, but Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers' strikeout trend is already raising some concerns.

The Red Sox's designated hitter made 12 plate appearances over Boston's first three games of the season. While he failed to record a hit during any of those at-bats, his 10 strikeouts made some rather unfortunate history.

Rafael Devers in the dugout

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers, #11, walks in the dugout in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on March 27, 2025. (Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

That volume of strikeouts represented an unprecedented rate in the first three games of any MLB season on record, USA Today reported.

Devers' early regular season struggles come on the heels of a tense spring training. During the exhibition period, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Devers appeared to be at odds about whether he would spend time on the baseball diamond covering third base.

Shortly before Opening Day, Cora confirmed Devers would handle the team's designated hitter duties on a full-time basis.

Rafael Devers reacts

Rafael Devers, #11 of the Boston Red Sox, reacts during an at bat against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field on March 29, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Red Sox season has been less than ideal so far — albeit through just four games. The 2025 campaign did get off to a promising start as Boston celebrated a 5-2 season-opening win over the Texas Rangers

However, the Red Sox proceeded to drop their next three games, falling to 1-3 on the young season. 

Rafael Devers sits in the dugout

Rafael Devers, #11 of the Boston Red Sox, sits in the dugout after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field on March 30, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Former Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom previously described Devers as a star, and the franchise is paying him like one. Devers inked a contract with the Red Sox worth $313.5 million in Jan. 2023, ESPN reported.

He finished last season with 28 home runs and had a .272 batting average.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.