Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Boston Red Sox

Red Sox's Garrett Crochet opens up about drama surrounding last season's contract talks

Crochet spent the first four seasons of his MLB career with the White Sox

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In December, the Chicago White Sox traded pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox. Shortly after joining the Red Sox, Crochet made it clear he was seeking a long-term contract extension from his new team. 

The request raised some eyebrows, considering the White Sox were not successful in their reported attempts to move Crochet ahead of last July's trade deadline. Crochet was also on an innings restriction last season, but he did manage to pitch 146 innings in 2024.

Crochet is projected to take the mound for the Red Sox on opening day next month. As April nears, the 25-year-old is sharing some details about what led to him being described as a "greedy" player.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garrett Crochet

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet talks to reporters after the first day of spring training at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 12. (Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"I know when it came out a lot of people were looking [at it] as greedy," Crochet said during an appearance on "Baseball Isn't Boring" in reference to his contract demands going public.

LUIS GIL WON'T THROW FOR 6 WEEKS, AS INJURY SHAKES UP YANKEES' ROTATION

Crochet explained that his push for an extension centered around him moving from a reliever to a full-time starter.

"I didn’t, by no means, feel like I was demanding it because I wanted money or security by itself. It was more so in the fact that I was establishing myself as a starter and kind of getting away from the idea that teams viewed me as a potential high-end reliever."

Garrett Crochet at spring training

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (second from right) works out on the first day of spring training at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 12. (Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Crochet emerged from the bullpen 54 times in 2021 when he was with the White Sox. He was deployed as a reliever a total of 18 times in 2020, 2022 and 2023 due to injuries.

Crochet moved from the bullpen to the starting rotation last season, making 32 starts and finishing the year with a 3.58 ERA. Crochet acknowledged the important role his health played last season.

Garrett Crochet pitches

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet throws a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Paul Rutherford/Imagn Images)

"I was having a good year, and I was staying healthy for the first time in my career," he said. "In 2020, flexor strain. In ’21, I had the back thing.

"Then I blow out. … Now I’m starting on a set routine, and I’m feeling good every fifth day. And I’m able to go out and perform. Why should I jeopardize that for a team I don’t really owe anything to?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barring a contract extension, Crochet would be eligible to enter the free agent market after the 2026 season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.