Read's SO goal caps Flyers' comeback vs. Flames

Scott Hartnell had two goals, and Matt Read scored the shootout winner as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a three-goal deficit and beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Saturday night.

Read ended the game in the fifth round with a shot that beat Miikka Kiprusoff just inside the goal post.

Jakub Voracek and Braydon Coburn also scored in regulation for Philadelphia (34-20-7), which vaulted over New Jersey into fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Mark Giordano, Matt Stajan, Tom Kostopoulos and Alex Tanguay had goals for Calgary (28-23-11), which got 41 saves from Kiprusoff through overtime. The Flames scored at even strength, on a power play, short-handed, and with a penalty shot.

The Flames dropped to 11th in the Western Conference, one point behind Dallas, Los Angeles and Colorado at the postseason cutoff.