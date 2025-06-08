Ravens lineman's estranged wife denies adultery claims, calls allegations 'bad faith' in divorce battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben Cleveland’s estranged wife is firing back at adultery allegations made by the NFL lineman.

Cleveland and his estranged wife, Kaityln Terrell Cleveland, are involved in a divorce, which was first filed in February. The Baltimore Ravens lineman made adultery claims against his wife, and she called them "knowingly false."

Kaitlyn Cleveland "vehemently" denied the claims in a court filing on Thursday, which Fox News Digital obtained.

Kaitlyn Cleveland goes on to say the claims were made "in bad faith."

She hinted that the Baltimore Ravens lineman’s claims were false in March, when she posted Kelsea Ballerini lyrics on her Instagram Stories that suggested she had much to say about the divorce but couldn’t speak on it.

A screenshot by TMZ showed one lyric from Ballerini’s song titled "Interlude" that read, "The rumors goin’ ‘round, but the truth is kindas nuanced. I wanna set it straight, but my lawyer says I shouldn’t."

In her answer and counterclaim, Kaitlyn Cleveland also requested a judge equitably split their assets while granting her alimony if they are unable to reach an agreement.

Ben and Kaitlyn Cleveland have been separated since December 2024 despite the divorce filing coming in February. The date of separation was noted in the first court filing.

Cleveland was a third-round pick by the Ravens in 2021, and he re-signed with the team this offseason to remain a fixture on the offensive line.

He could see a larger role in 2025 after being used sparingly over his first four seasons. Cleveland has seven starts under his belt in 54 games since joining the team, all of which coming at offensive guard.

