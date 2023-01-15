Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Ravens
Published

Ravens' John Harbaugh has cringey sideline interview after first quarter

Harbaugh appeared to be upset with his defense's penalties

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t appear to be too happy with his defense after the first quarter of the team’s playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Harbaugh had an awkward interview with NBC’s Melissa Stark moments after Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was penalized for taunting, which sparked a small kerfuffle with Bengals players — Peters appeared to strike Bengals running back Joe Mixon in the stomach, leading to the incident.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts from the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts from the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Stark asked Harbaugh what he thought about the penalty.

"Well, I didn’t like that last penalty," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said his guys would be fine afterward. When asked about whether he would put Anthony Brown in at some point during the game after the Tyler Huntley interception, Harbaugh smiled at Stark and said, "We’ll just see how the game goes, OK? Thanks."

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is interviewed by Melissa Stark following a game vs. the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is interviewed by Melissa Stark following a game vs. the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images/File)

DANIEL JONES, SAQUON BARKLEY GUIDE GIANTS TO FIRST PLAYOFF WIN SINCE SUPER BOWL XLVI

The Ravens would force a Hayden Hurst fumble in the second quarter to help them take the lead before halftime. Huntley would also throw a touchdown pass to J.K Dobbins to cut the deficit to two points at the time.

Huntley was 8-for-12 passing with 70 yards. Dobbins had 38 yards on eight carries. Josh Oliver was leading the Ravens in receiving with two catches for 6 yards.

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, left, scores as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey defends in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, left, scores as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey defends in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had 122 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase in the second quarter. Chase had six catches for 52 yards in the first half.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.