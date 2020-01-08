Ravens' Earl Thomas takes shots at Patriots defense, Ryan Tannehill while critiquing Titans

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Earl Thomas took a shot at the New England Patriots as he critiqued the Tennessee Titans ahead of their playoff matchup over the weekend.

The Titans narrowly defeated the Patriots in their wild-card playoff matchup thanks to a pick-six from cornerback Logan Ryan and a strong performance from Derrick Henry. Thomas, a Pro Bowler this year, praised Henry on Tuesday but jabbed the Patriots in the process.

“He’s a cutback runner. He’s very patient. He’ll find creases,” Thomas told reporters, according to Yahoo Sports. “And guys didn’t seem like they were too interested in tackling him. I think our mindset is a little different. We’re gonna try to tackle him, try to swarm and we going to see how it plays out.”

Thomas also remarked that quarterback Ryan Tannehill only threw for 75 yards in the Patriots win and he was more concerned about getting through their offensive line and stopping Henry.

“I think if Tannehill tries to pass on us, I don't think that'll go in their favor,” Thomas said, according to The Athletic. “We know they're going to try to run the ball.”

Baltimore and Tennessee square off Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.