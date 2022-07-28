Expand / Collapse search
New York Rangers
Published

Rangers sign Kaapo Kakko to two-year, $4.2 million contract

Kakko was the no. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft

Associated Press
The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million.

The deal with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.1 million. General manager Chris Drury announced the agreement Thursday.

Kakko played in 43 games last season, recording seven goals and 11 assists with a plus-nine rating. The 21-year-old Finn also had two goals and three assists in 19 games during the Rangers' unexpected run to the Eastern Conference final.

Kakko has skated in 157 career NHL games, putting up 26 goals and 32 assists. His best season was his rookie year in 2019-20, when he had 10 goals and 13 assists in 66 games.