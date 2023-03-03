Expand / Collapse search
New York Rangers
Published

Rangers announcer 'disgusted by' fellow ESPN analysts who say team 'doesn't count' among New York franchises

Don La Greca said colleague Stephen A. Smith did an 'awful job'

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Despite paying a boatload of money to the NHL to broadcast the league on its networks, ESPN isn't exactly winning over hockey fans.

On ESPN's Thursday edition of "First Take," Stephen A. Smith, Michael Kay and Molly Qerim were discussing which New York professional sports team will win a championship next. 

Kay, the lead play-by-play announcer for the Yankees, replied with the New York Rangers, citing their recent addition of Patrick Kane.

Smith and Qerim thought Kay's response was way out of left field.

An overview of the fully renovated Madison Square Garden during a game between the New York Rangers and the Montreal Canadiens Oct. 28, 2013, in New York City.

An overview of the fully renovated Madison Square Garden during a game between the New York Rangers and the Montreal Canadiens Oct. 28, 2013, in New York City. (Scott Levy/NHLI via Getty Images)

"Oh lord. … The only thing I know about hockey is that the puck is black, and I love [NHL commissioner] Gary Bettman — that’s my buddy, who I always go to the hockey games with … football, basketball, baseball," Smith said.

"They don't count …," Qerim answered, saying she meant "no disrespect."

PATRICK KANE TALKS LEAVING BLACKHAWKS FOR RANGERS: 'THIS IS SUCH AN AMAZING OPPORTUNITY'

Later on in the day, Kay hopped on his ESPN New York radio show with co-host Don La Greca, the Rangers' play-by-play announcer. The ESPN hosts are tight-knit, but La Greca was "disgusted" by Smith's comments.

Filip Chytil (72) of the New York Rangers celebrates with his teammates after scoring his second goal on the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs at Madison Square Garden June 1, 2022, in New York City. 

Filip Chytil (72) of the New York Rangers celebrates with his teammates after scoring his second goal on the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs at Madison Square Garden June 1, 2022, in New York City.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"I take exception to that. ‘Why are we sensitive?’" La Greca said on "The Michael Kay Show" when discussing why hockey fans didn't appreciate the jab at their sport. "ESPN has rights. They broadcast games. They had the Stanley Cup Final last year. And a major show of theirs just says they don't count? … 

"Stephen's gotta do a better job. He sits there, and they get MMA, and he talks MMA. They get hockey, talk some hockey. I'm not saying you gotta be fluent in every single sport, but Michael says Rangers. ‘They don’t count?' And we're supposed to just go, ‘Yeah, I guess they don’t count.' And we're sensitive? Give me a break. That's a bad job by Stephen. Awful job by Stephen. … I'm disgusted by him."

Don La Greca, host of the Edward Jones Face Time program, poses for photos in the studio at the NHL Powered by Reebok Store May 9, 2014, in New York City. 

Don La Greca, host of the Edward Jones Face Time program, poses for photos in the studio at the NHL Powered by Reebok Store May 9, 2014, in New York City.  (Thomas Nycz/NHLI via Getty Images)

Kay did have a pretty decent point. The Blueshirts made the Eastern Conference finals last year and have only gotten better with plenty of big trades within the last couple weeks. The Nets and Knicks, despite the latter's latest hot stretch, aren't exactly championship favorites.

The World Series (Yankees and Mets) won't be played until late October, and the Jets and Giants are probably on the outside looking in on the Super Bowl more than 11 months from now.

The Rangers are in third place in the Metropolitan Division and may face the Hudson River rival New Jersey Devils in the first round of the NHL Playoffs.