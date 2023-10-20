Rangers' Adolis Garcia hit by pitch and benches clear, sparking ejections; Jose Altuve hits go-ahead homer

Things got heated in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the American League Championship Series Friday.

Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia crushed a go-ahead home run off Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander to give Texas a 4-2 lead.

Garcia took some time to admire his clutch hit as he jogged around the bases.

When Garcia came back up to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning, Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu plunked the Rangers outfielder. Garcia took exception to the pitch and had a heated exhange with Houston catcher Martin Maldonado.

The benches then cleared, prompting an extended game delay.

The umpires later determined Abreu was hit intentionally, prompting an outburst from Astros manager Dusty Baker.

After an extended back-and-forth with the umpires, Baker was ejected. But Baker remained in the Astros' dugout several minutes before he made his way up the tunnel.

Abreu and Garcia were also thrown out of the game.

After things settled down, Astros relief Ryan Pressly struck out of couple batters to get out of the eighth inning.

The first two Astros batters in the top of the ninth inning reached base, and eight-time All-Star José Altuve came to the plate, smashing a clutch three-run homer to give the Astros a 5-4 lead.

The Rangers got a couple of singles in the bottom of the ninth, but Pressly escaped trouble.

On Thursday, José Abreu hit a three-run homer after Yordan Alvarez’s tie-breaking sacrifice fly, and the Astros pulled even in the ALCS with a 10-3 victory over the Rangers in Game 4.

The Astros lead the series 3-2, and it shifts back to Houston for Game 6 Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.