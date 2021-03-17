Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Randy Tillman, longtime NFL coach and ex-Washington linebacker, dead at 75

Tillman was on several coaching staffs during his career and was a part of the XFL in its first season in 2001

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rusty Tillman, who spent eight seasons in the NFL as a linebacker, was an assistant coach and a head coach in the XFL’s first run in 2001, died Sunday. He was 75.

The Seattle Seahawks, where Tillman held several roles -- including defensive coordinator from 1979 to 1994, announced Tuesday he had died.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He really was an incredible special teams coach," former Seahawks coach Paul Moyer said. "He was a fantastic motivator, he really made you feel special teams were incredibly important. He had great ideas. He was just a really good fundamental coach. He would challenge you like nobody's business, it didn't matter if you were an All-Pro or a rookie. What I learned from him was you don't want to be too negative, you want to encourage guys to make good plays, not belittle them for the bad ones… Rusty made it positive, and because of that, players busted their tails for him on special teams."

Head Coach Rusty Tillman of the New York/New Jersey Hitmen discusses a play during the game against the Las Vegas Outlaws at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Outlaws defeated the Hitmen 19-0. (Todd Warshaw /Allsport)

Head Coach Rusty Tillman of the New York/New Jersey Hitmen discusses a play during the game against the Las Vegas Outlaws at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Outlaws defeated the Hitmen 19-0. (Todd Warshaw /Allsport)

"Rusty was one of the great special teams players of all time when he was with Washington. He was a legend. He was one of the best motivators and is one of the greatest special teams players and coaches of all time."

ANDREW LUCK, SAM DARNOLD 'TWO OPTIONS' TO HELP SOLVE BEARS' QUARTERBACK WOES, EX-NFL GM SAYS

The cause of his death was unclear.

Tillman was a linebacker for Washington between 1970 and 1977. He mostly played with the special teams unit but over his career, he forced two fumbles and recovered three fumbles.

He was on the coaching staff of the Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oakland Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was also the head coach of the New York/New Jersey Hitmen in the XFL’s first attempt in 2001. That team finished 4-6 and missed out on the playoffs by one game.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_