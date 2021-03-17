Randy Tillman, longtime NFL coach and ex-Washington linebacker, dead at 75

Rusty Tillman, who spent eight seasons in the NFL as a linebacker, was an assistant coach and a head coach in the XFL’s first run in 2001, died Sunday. He was 75.

The Seattle Seahawks, where Tillman held several roles -- including defensive coordinator from 1979 to 1994, announced Tuesday he had died.

"He really was an incredible special teams coach," former Seahawks coach Paul Moyer said. "He was a fantastic motivator, he really made you feel special teams were incredibly important. He had great ideas. He was just a really good fundamental coach. He would challenge you like nobody's business, it didn't matter if you were an All-Pro or a rookie. What I learned from him was you don't want to be too negative, you want to encourage guys to make good plays, not belittle them for the bad ones… Rusty made it positive, and because of that, players busted their tails for him on special teams."

"Rusty was one of the great special teams players of all time when he was with Washington. He was a legend. He was one of the best motivators and is one of the greatest special teams players and coaches of all time."

The cause of his death was unclear.

Tillman was a linebacker for Washington between 1970 and 1977. He mostly played with the special teams unit but over his career, he forced two fumbles and recovered three fumbles.

He was on the coaching staff of the Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oakland Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings.

He was also the head coach of the New York/New Jersey Hitmen in the XFL’s first attempt in 2001. That team finished 4-6 and missed out on the playoffs by one game.