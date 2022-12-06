Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Volunteers
Published

Randy Moss jokes about why he refused to go to Tennessee to play college football

Moss eventually made his way to Marshall

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Randy Moss was a highly sought-after college football recruit before he became a Heisman Trophy finalist and a Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

Moss’ dream was to go to Notre Dame and signed a letter of intent to play for the Fighting Irish in 1995. However, a fight he was involved in led to Notre Dame denying his enrollment application, and he would eventually make his way to Marshall, where he would star for the Thundering Herd.

Randy Moss warms up for Marshall University before game against Central Michigan at the Kelly/Shorts Stadium on Nov. 1, 1997 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

Randy Moss warms up for Marshall University before game against Central Michigan at the Kelly/Shorts Stadium on Nov. 1, 1997 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. (Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

On Monday, Moss appeared on the "ManningCast" and talked about Tennessee’s recruitment of Moss before he planned on playing for Notre Dame. Peyton Manning, who was a budding star quarterback at the time, was meant to convince Moss to join the Volunteers, but things hit a snag.

"What was crazy was that my initial visit to Tennessee wasn’t as crazy because … my first visit to Notre Dame was special because that’s where my heart was," Moss explained. "So, when I went to Tennessee, all I heard was ‘Peyton Manning’s in Virginia at a family member’s house. He’s trying to drive back here just to recruit you.’ And I was like well if he’s driving here just to recruit me, why isn’t he here right now to get me?"

Randy Moss, #88 wide receiver for the Marshall University Thundering Herd, during the NCAA Mid-American Conference college football game against the United States Military Academy at West Point Army Black Knights on Sept. 6, 1997 at the Michie Stadium in West Point, New York, United States.

Randy Moss, #88 wide receiver for the Marshall University Thundering Herd, during the NCAA Mid-American Conference college football game against the United States Military Academy at West Point Army Black Knights on Sept. 6, 1997 at the Michie Stadium in West Point, New York, United States. (Robert Laberge/Allsport/Getty Images)

Moss joked that it was Manning’s lack of punctuality that cost Tennessee a star recruit.

"So, it was kinda like Peyton being late. He wasn’t punctual so that was the reason why I didn’t become a Volunteer," he said.

Peyton Manning of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on against the Florida Gators on Sept. 20, 1997.

Peyton Manning of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on against the Florida Gators on Sept. 20, 1997.

Manning explained he was visiting his then-girlfriend, now wife, and drove back to Tennessee at 3 a.m. to meet with Moss. However, the wide receiver’s heart was set on Notre Dame before everything played out.

Moss, Manning, Charles Woodson and Ryan Leaf would all be finalists in 1997 for the Heisman Trophy. It was Woodson who took it home.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

