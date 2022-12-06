Randy Moss jokes about why he refused to go to Tennessee to play college football

Randy Moss was a highly sought-after college football recruit before he became a Heisman Trophy finalist and a Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

Moss’ dream was to go to Notre Dame and signed a letter of intent to play for the Fighting Irish in 1995. However, a fight he was involved in led to Notre Dame denying his enrollment application, and he would eventually make his way to Marshall, where he would star for the Thundering Herd.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Monday, Moss appeared on the "ManningCast" and talked about Tennessee’s recruitment of Moss before he planned on playing for Notre Dame. Peyton Manning, who was a budding star quarterback at the time, was meant to convince Moss to join the Volunteers, but things hit a snag.

"What was crazy was that my initial visit to Tennessee wasn’t as crazy because … my first visit to Notre Dame was special because that’s where my heart was," Moss explained. "So, when I went to Tennessee, all I heard was ‘Peyton Manning’s in Virginia at a family member’s house. He’s trying to drive back here just to recruit you.’ And I was like well if he’s driving here just to recruit me, why isn’t he here right now to get me?"

RANDY MOSS REVEALS HE HAD CHANCE TO RETURN TO PATRIOTS BEFORE RETIREMENT

Moss joked that it was Manning’s lack of punctuality that cost Tennessee a star recruit.

"So, it was kinda like Peyton being late. He wasn’t punctual so that was the reason why I didn’t become a Volunteer," he said.

Manning explained he was visiting his then-girlfriend, now wife, and drove back to Tennessee at 3 a.m. to meet with Moss. However, the wide receiver’s heart was set on Notre Dame before everything played out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moss, Manning, Charles Woodson and Ryan Leaf would all be finalists in 1997 for the Heisman Trophy. It was Woodson who took it home.