Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LVI
Published

Super Bowl 2022: Rams' Cooper Kupp at mountain top after winning Super Bowl MVP: 'I don’t know what to say'

Kupp became just the eighth wide receiver since 1976 to win Super Bowl MVP

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Rams and Bengals face off in Los Angeles Video

Rams and Bengals face off in Los Angeles

Fox News contributor and sportscaster Jim Gray discusses Tom Brady’s retirement and gives his prediction for Super Bowl LVI.

Cooper Kupp is at the mountain top of wide receivers in the NFL.

After an incredible performance in Super Bowl LVI, Kupp – who finished with eight receptions for 92 yards with two touchdowns – earned MVP honors in the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Kupp’s touchdown with 1:25 to go in the game capped a 15-play, 79-yard drive when he came down with the game-clinching score from quarterback Matthew Stafford to lift the Rams to their first title since the 1999 season.

Kupp became just the eighth wide receiver since 1976 to win Super Bowl MVP.

"I don’t feel deserving of this. … I don’t know what to say," Kupp told NBC’s Mike Tirico on the podium after winning the award.

RAMS’ COOPER KUPP WINS SUPER BOWL LVI MVP

Just a few days ago, Kupp came away with the NFL Offensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors after one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver in league history. He led the league in receptions (145), yards, (1,947), and touchdowns (16), and was a unanimous All-Pro selection.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) reacts after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) reacts after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Kupp’s road to greatness, however, wasn’t as easy as he makes it look.

A third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Kupp was the seventh wide receiver taken and was the second-highest pick in Eastern Washington University’s history. Kupp was also the NCAA's all-time leading receiver with 6,464 yards in four years at the Eastern Washington.

Kupp credits his wife, wife Anna, who has been his biggest supporter since college football.

SUPER BOWL 2022: RAMS TOP BENGALS IN EPIC THRILLER TO CAPTURE SECOND TITLE IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

Kupp married Anna in June 2015 while they were still in college. He once told Sports Illustrated that he couldn’t succeed without her because Anna supported them financially by working full-time so he could focus on football.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. ((AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez))

"There’s no doubt in my mind, I would not be where I am today without her," Kupp said in a recent interview. "I may not be in the NFL if it wasn’t for her and what she has inspired me to do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kupp is the son of former NFL quarterback Craig Kupp, who attended Pacific Lutheran University and was a fifth-round pick by the Giants in 1990. He also played for the Phoenix Cardinals and the Cowboys. And his grandfather, Jake Kupp, was an offensive lineman for the University of Washington and was drafted in the ninth round of the 1964 NFL Draft by the Cowboys.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova