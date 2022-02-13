Super Bowl 2022: Rams' Cooper Kupp at mountain top after winning Super Bowl MVP: 'I don’t know what to say'

Cooper Kupp is at the mountain top of wide receivers in the NFL.

After an incredible performance in Super Bowl LVI, Kupp – who finished with eight receptions for 92 yards with two touchdowns – earned MVP honors in the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Kupp’s touchdown with 1:25 to go in the game capped a 15-play, 79-yard drive when he came down with the game-clinching score from quarterback Matthew Stafford to lift the Rams to their first title since the 1999 season.

Kupp became just the eighth wide receiver since 1976 to win Super Bowl MVP.

"I don’t feel deserving of this. … I don’t know what to say," Kupp told NBC’s Mike Tirico on the podium after winning the award.

Just a few days ago, Kupp came away with the NFL Offensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors after one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver in league history. He led the league in receptions (145), yards, (1,947), and touchdowns (16), and was a unanimous All-Pro selection.

Kupp’s road to greatness, however, wasn’t as easy as he makes it look.

A third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Kupp was the seventh wide receiver taken and was the second-highest pick in Eastern Washington University’s history. Kupp was also the NCAA's all-time leading receiver with 6,464 yards in four years at the Eastern Washington.

Kupp credits his wife, wife Anna, who has been his biggest supporter since college football.

Kupp married Anna in June 2015 while they were still in college. He once told Sports Illustrated that he couldn’t succeed without her because Anna supported them financially by working full-time so he could focus on football.

"There’s no doubt in my mind, I would not be where I am today without her," Kupp said in a recent interview . "I may not be in the NFL if it wasn’t for her and what she has inspired me to do."

Kupp is the son of former NFL quarterback Craig Kupp, who attended Pacific Lutheran University and was a fifth-round pick by the Giants in 1990. He also played for the Phoenix Cardinals and the Cowboys. And his grandfather, Jake Kupp, was an offensive lineman for the University of Washington and was drafted in the ninth round of the 1964 NFL Draft by the Cowboys.