Raiders' Josh Jacobs delivers huge hit on would-be Falcons tackler but is penalized

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs raised eyebrows Sunday afternoon when he laid a huge hit on an Atlanta Falcons would-be tackler during his game.

The Raiders and Falcons were in the first quarter when Jacobs caught a pass from Derek Carr, ran and then lowered his shoulder into Atlanta cornerback Darqueze Dennard flying backward. Pictures showed that Dennard was lifted up off of his feet on the play.

SAINTS, PATRIOTS FINED FOR BREACHING NFL COVID-SAFETY PROTOCOLS: REPORTS

However, Jacob was called for a helmet-to-helmet penalty on the play and erased any gains that Jacobs made. The Raiders ended up punting the ball away after the penalty.

Las Vegas came into the game 6-4 and in search of a victory after narrowly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs at home last week. The Falcons have been trying to salvage a poor season, which saw their head coach get fired more than a quarter into the year.

LIONS FANS THANK DESHAUN WATSON AFTER MATT PATRICIA'S DISMISSAL: REPORT

Jacobs is the Raiders’ leading rusher with 755 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this season.

The second-year Las Vegas star also has 24 catches for 158 yards but has yet to record a receiving touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With 1:32 remaining in the half, Jacobs had only recorded about six rushing yards on four carries. He also had two catches for six yards as well