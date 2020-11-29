Lions fans thank Deshaun Watson after Matt Patricia's dismissal: report

The Houston Texans blew out Detroit on Thanksgiving Day and Lions fans are reportedly the ones giving thanks.

The Texans stuffed the Lions with a big win on Thursday, 41-25. Deshaun Watson had 318 passing yards and four touchdown passes in the victory. The loss resulted in the Lions firing coach Matt Patricia on Saturday, along with general manager Bob Quinn.

Detroit fans thanked Watson for his performance and putting the final touches on Patricia’s tenure with the Lions. According to the NFL Network, fans began to donate to Watson’s charity. More than $1,000 had been donated to the charity as of Sunday morning, according to the organization.

Fans were donating $13 each to the charity – a dollar for each win Patricia recorded while with the Lions.

Watson created the charity in 2019 and put together “four cornerstones” to focus on, including housing, education, health and other charitable efforts.

“The Deshaun Watson Foundation is dedicated to education, health, housing and other charitable causes that support families and youth in underserved communities,” the foundation’s description read.

Upon establishing the organization, Watson said: “I am humbled and honored that I have the opportunity to make a difference and positively impact children and families in need through the Deshaun Watson Foundation. I would not be where I am today without the help from others. Now it’s my turn to step in and make a difference through the Foundation.”