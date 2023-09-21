Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders' Davante Adams rips Bills' Taylor Rapp over 'out of control' hit during Week 2 blowout

Adams left the game after he was hit by Rapp

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams took a big hit late in the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a deep pass to Adams down 38-10 with 3:09 left in the game. Adams had triple coverage around him, and as the ball was batted away, he took a big shot from Bills safety Taylor Rapp. The two collided helmet-to-helmet, and Adams would not return to the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Davante Adams lines up

Davante Adams, #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders, lines up before a play during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Adams entered concussion protocol as Rapp was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. On Wednesday, Adams called out the defender for being "out of control."

"Was it unnecessary? Completely, obviously. But certain players play a certain way too. Some people, out of control, they fly around, they don’t really have much true purpose out there," Adams said, via ESPN. "I mean, playing a half field on one side, you run over and hit somebody in the head on the other side of the field.

COWBOYS STAR TREVON DIGGS OUT FOR REST OF SEASON AFTER TEARING ACL AT PRACTICE

Taylor Rapp plays defense

Michael Mayer, #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders, attempts to tackle Taylor Rapp, #20 of the Buffalo Bills, during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

"That's the kind of stuff that contributes to you not being on the field. That's why you're in when you're blowing us out by 25 at the end of the game. Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way, he'll see the field. Until then, he'll have to go and live off of plays like that, I guess."

Adams was not listed on the injury report going into their Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is in his second season with the Raiders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davante Adams leaves the game

Davante Adams, #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders, walks to the locker room after an injury during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Rapp was not on the Bills’ injury report either. He is in his first season with the Bills.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.