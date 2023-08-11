Raiders' coach tempers Davante Adams concerns after apparent injury: 'I don't think it was crazy serious'

All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams was helped off the practice field Friday after he suffered an apparent right leg injury.

Adams got caught between two 49ers defenders after he made a catch during 11-on-11 drills during the Raiders' joint practice session with San Francisco.

Adams stayed down on the turf for a few moments before he was eventually helped to the sideline.

Seeing the star wideout walk off gingerly created some concern, but Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he did not believe Adams has a serious injury.

"I don't think it was crazy serious," McDaniels said after practice. "It was just kind of a bang-bang play. Totally clean, on both sides."

Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler, has developed into one of the best receivers in the NFL. He finished the 2022 season with 1,516 receiving yards and a league-best 14 touchdown catches.

The Raiders acquired Adams via a blockbuster trade with the Packers last year.

It remains unclear whether Adams will miss any games due to the injury. Prior to the injury, Adams was not expected to appear in the Raiders' preseason opener against the Niners this weekend.

Adams' teammate, Jakobi Meyers, said he did not see the play.

"I'm just hoping he's healthy," Meyers said. "He brings a lot to this team. We appreciate him, and we just want him to be back to himself."

The Raiders are scheduled to participate in a pair of joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams next week. They will then play an exhibition game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium Aug. 19.

Adams has largely been able to avoid injuries throughout his career, missing 13 regular season games over the last nine seasons.

Adams signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders last year.

The Raiders finished the 2022 season with a disappointing 6-11 record. Las Vegas opens the regular season on the road against the Broncos Sept. 10.