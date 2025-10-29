Pro wrestler Natalya Neidhart gives fellow WWE stars Liv Morgan and Bayley their flowers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE star Natalya Neidhart has worked with countless female competitors in the company, building a legacy as one of the icons in the women’s division over the years.

Neidhart wrote about her life and career in an autobiography named "The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon to WWE," which looks at her establishing her own name in the pro wrestling industry and coming out from underneath the shadows of her legendary family.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She gave flowers to two of WWE’s top stars in a recent interview with Fox News Digital when asked who she sees bits and pieces of herself in. She named Bayley and Liv Morgan.

"There’s bits and pieces I see of myself in certain women. I think Bayley is very selfless," Neidhart said. "She’s all about giving back. She loves helping men and women. She’s somebody that just loves to give to the business. Even if she’s in a rut about something, she’s quick to pull herself out of it. She’s very grateful. She’s very grateful for all she has.

"I gave her a book the other day, and an hour later she’s posting about it and sharing it. She celebrates her friends and I love that. She’s somebody that the locker room looks up to. If it’s somebody’s birthday, she’ll get them a cake."

WWE STAR NATALYA NEIDHART REVEALS WHAT SHE HOPES FANS WILL TAKE AWAY FROM NEW BOOK

Neidhart explained that she sees a lot of toughness and grit from Morgan.

"I see a lot of grit in Liv Morgan. I take a lot of pride in the grit that I have because you can go far in the industry, but you can’t get your furthest without the grit," she said. "And so, I see Liv Morgan as somebody who has a lot of grit. She is so tough and she loves the industry. (Monday) she posted on her social media. She’s like, ‘It’s my 11th year in WWE.’ We were talking backstage once when she won the title her last time, I said, ‘Just remember you’re not an overnight success story.’ I said, ‘You are somebody that worked really, really hard to get everything that you have today – and that’s why you’re still here.’

"People will just see us sometimes and think this just happened overnight. Liv is a really great example of somebody that hasn’t given up, has a lot of grit, doesn’t take no for an answer. She’s just gonna keep on growing and building and also giving back."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Neidhart has been with WWE since 2007, initially starting in Deep South Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling before moving up to the main roster.

She’s a two-time women’s champion and held the tag team titles with Tamina once.