Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman critiques NIL landscape, transfer rules and Lane Kiffin’s LSU move

For the past couple of decades, former NFL star quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman has shared his thoughts on what he’s seen during whichever game he and his longtime broadcast partner are calling.

The three-time Super Bowl winner is part of the "Monday Night Football" broadcast crew. Aikman has routinely given his take on a variety of football-related topics, from the state of NFL officiating to college football.

Some of Aikman’s latest thoughts about the college game centered on the growing number of players who have taken advantage of the transfer portal in today’s polarizing NIL landscape.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and many others have referred to the state of today's sport at the collegiate level as the "Wild West."

"College football has become the Wild West, as everybody knows. Forget about Lane Kiffin for a minute, but starting with NIL, there just has been no guardrails. I’m on the National Football Foundation Board, so I hear firsthand from a lot of the commissioners and athletic directors and the people involved in all of that. It’s gotta get cleaned up, first and foremost," Aikman told The Athletic.

When asked about student-athletes’ mobility in today’s world, Aikman reflected on his personal choices during his time competing at the NCAA level.

"I was a transfer. I went from Oklahoma to UCLA, and I’ve always felt that if a coach is able to pick up and leave, that a player should have the same opportunity if a coach leaves," he continued.

"What’s happened obviously over the years since I got out of college football is that, in recent years with NIL, there’s been no accountability on the players," Aikman continued. "So, the players pick up, and now they’re leaving all the time whereas before it was typically the coach. The player used to have to sit out a year. Now, the players can up and go regardless of whether or not they’ve been paid. It’s every man for himself."

Aikman then dived into another college football hot topic — Lane Kiffin’s decision to leave Ole Miss in favor of LSU. The NFL analyst gave his best guess on what fueled Kiffin to make the leap.

"Lane Kiffin’s motivation? Is it his thoughts that it’s a better opportunity for him at LSU? Possibly. Is it money? Possibly. Is it lifestyle? Possibly. I can’t answer any of those questions.

"But whatever his motivation is, he feels like LSU is the right place for him. So, I don’t fault him for that at all. I know there’s always hard feelings. Ole Miss did not want to lose Lane Kiffin," he said. "Once he made the decision to leave, now he’s a pariah. Let’s get this guy just as far away from us as we can. I understand that as well. Everybody gets a little bit jaded."

Aikman concluded that those in positions of power should ultimately take charge and focus on getting things in order.

"Where I’m at is I think there’s gotta be some leadership at the very top that kind of cleans all of this up. Starting with players that accept money, there’s gotta be some accountability and responsibility on their behalf to have to stick with a program," Aikman said.

"I gave money to a kid. I won’t mention who. I’ve done it one time at UCLA. Never met the young man. He was there a year. He left after the year. I wrote a sizable check, and he went to another school. I didn’t even get so much as a thank-you note."

Aikman is scheduled to be on the call for a Week 15 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins Dec. 15.

