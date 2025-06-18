Troy Aikman reveals why he hasn't become friendly with royal neighbors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is enjoying his time off before another season in the broadcast booth with Joe Buck.

What he isn’t doing, though, is hanging out with his famous neighbors in Montecito, California.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, also live in Montecito, but Aikman explained why he doesn’t see himself spending any time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex anytime soon.

"I haven’t run into them," he told Us Weekly. "But they are there from what I can gather. I think anyone with a heartbeat knows that they’re out there. But I’m not hanging with them, that’s for sure."

The Dallas Cowboys legend was promoting his Eight Elite Light Beer and joked he doesn’t picture Prince Harry and his wife "drinking much light beer."

Prince Harry and Markle moved to Montecito in 2020 after leaving their senior roles with the royal family. But they don’t seem to be making too many friends in their new area.

Montecito residents spoke to Vanity Fair earlier this year, one of whom referred to Markle as "the starlet," and they believe the usually quiet town has new annoyances since they arrived.

Some of those annoyances include busier streets, increased housing prices and tourist traffic.

But not everyone believes the couple to be "local villains." Sharon Stone, another celebrity neighbor, commended them for wanting to make a mark in Montecito.

"You know, the thing about them that is so great is they didn’t come here to live off of our community," Stone told Access Hollywood in 2020. "They came here to be a part of our community.

"My friend said she was sitting in her car, and they bicycled across the street and waved at her while she was sitting at the red light. They’re a part of our community. They’ve become a giving, caring, participating part of our community. They’re not here to be like, ‘Would you like to kiss my butt?’"

Montecito has been home to celebrities like Natalie Portman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bridges, Michael Keaton and others.

Aikman is gearing up for his next NFL broadcasting season on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" alongside longtime partner Buck.

Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys, began broadcasting in 2001.

Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys, began broadcasting in 2001.